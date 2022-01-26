Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.43

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 11965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANGI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. Angi’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $285,600. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Angi during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Angi during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Angi during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Angi by 292.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Angi by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

