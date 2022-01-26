Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €57.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €57.00 ($64.77) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($92.39) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €65.60 ($74.55).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

