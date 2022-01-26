Anterix (ATEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Anterix to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATEX stock opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. Anterix has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $930.79 million, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anterix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $61,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,700 shares of company stock worth $164,058 over the last 90 days. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 18.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 49.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Anterix by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

