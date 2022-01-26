Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Gap Down to $37.63

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.63, but opened at $34.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $35.45, with a volume of 2,340 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.47.

The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.30.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,021 shares of company stock valued at $648,697. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,344,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,969,000 after acquiring an additional 239,939 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,366,000 after acquiring an additional 114,519 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,396,000 after purchasing an additional 707,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 70,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,918,000 after purchasing an additional 574,416 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

