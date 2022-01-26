ApeSwap Finance Trading 8.7% Lower This Week (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $59.43 million and approximately $889,467.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00050365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,645.20 or 0.06887184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00055855 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,321.20 or 0.99775282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050437 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 91,458,551 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

