Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $159.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.52. Apple has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,198,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

