Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,891,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 405,782 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.8% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $409,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $159.78 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

