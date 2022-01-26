Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $132.99 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $96.07 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $118.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $437,398,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $401,644,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Applied Materials by 371.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $294,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

