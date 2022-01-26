Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Shares Gap Down to $9.34

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.34, but opened at $8.23. Arbe Robotics shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 747 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbe Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbe Robotics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arbe Robotics Ltd will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 243,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.39% of Arbe Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.