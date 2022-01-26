Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.00

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 22479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

ACHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81). On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 73,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $426,372.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 178,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $1,011,068.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $22,391,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $22,200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $20,904,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $19,586,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $12,521,000.

About Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

