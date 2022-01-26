Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $73.00

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 73 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.97), with a volume of 33751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($1.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 129.88. The firm has a market cap of £10.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13.

Get Arcontech Group alerts:

In other Arcontech Group news, insider Louise Maxwell Barton acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £11,250 ($15,178.09).

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcontech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcontech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.