Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its target price dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $667.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.66.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $444,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,100 shares of company stock worth $1,168,100. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

