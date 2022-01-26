Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s share price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $33.00. The company traded as low as $24.19 and last traded at $24.39. Approximately 8,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 532,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARCT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.
In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $254,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,100 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
See Also: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.