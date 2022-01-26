Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s share price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $33.00. The company traded as low as $24.19 and last traded at $24.39. Approximately 8,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 532,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARCT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $254,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,100 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

