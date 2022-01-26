Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.39) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser anticipates that the company will earn ($1.39) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

ARQT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $15.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.69. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 23,686 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 167.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $252,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $54,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,060 shares of company stock worth $470,119 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

