Argan (NYSE:AGX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.60

Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.60 and last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 90466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.41.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $612.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.31. Argan had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $124.45 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Argan’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGX. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argan by 1,153.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Argan by 92.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Argan by 38.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Argan by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

