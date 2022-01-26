Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATZAF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of Aritzia stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $44.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,443. Aritzia has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $49.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.11.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.