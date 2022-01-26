ARMOR Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.79 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $5.79 million and $47,678.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00049218 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,459.16 or 0.06672101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00053882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,746.97 or 0.99700630 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00052658 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.