Arqma Price Tops $0.0451 on Major Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $546,237.61 and $2,174.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,860.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.60 or 0.06689337 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.15 or 0.00290951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.93 or 0.00786918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00065077 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.11 or 0.00391195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.61 or 0.00241980 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,168,708 coins and its circulating supply is 12,124,165 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

