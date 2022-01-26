Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Up to $3.56

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.56, but opened at $3.80. Arrival shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 94,850 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARVL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arrival in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Arrival by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Arrival by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Arrival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arrival by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

