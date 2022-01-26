Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Up to $3.56

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.56, but opened at $3.80. Arrival shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 94,850 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARVL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arrival in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37.
About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
