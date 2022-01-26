Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 471,670 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,116,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,670 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.63% of CBRE Group worth $206,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,458,739,000 after purchasing an additional 663,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,139,000 after acquiring an additional 297,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,941,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,512,000 after acquiring an additional 282,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,219,000 after acquiring an additional 300,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,489,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,719,000 after acquiring an additional 432,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

CBRE Group stock opened at $95.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

