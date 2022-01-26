Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,756 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.60% of West Fraser Timber worth $141,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 10.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 266.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.51.

NYSE WFG opened at $90.61 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $101.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.55.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.90%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.