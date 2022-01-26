Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 417,705 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $231,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 63.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $4,343,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $352.74 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.00 and a 1 year high of $422.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $390.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.27.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.