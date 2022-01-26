Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $184.05 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 8,710.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,880,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,780,033 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $184,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

