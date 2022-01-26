Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,559 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.94% of Crocs worth $163,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Crocs by 1,586.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after buying an additional 285,854 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Crocs by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,980,000 after buying an additional 137,207 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 174,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 356,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,526,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CROX stock opened at $101.39 on Wednesday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $183.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.13 and a 200-day moving average of $143.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $838,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

