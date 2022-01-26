Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $134,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.73.
SBA Communications stock opened at $325.54 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.78 and a beta of 0.31.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
