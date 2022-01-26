Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has increased its dividend payment by 17.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.18. 1,443,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,062. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.79. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

