Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Arvinas by 101.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.79.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 13,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,178,175.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 518,617 shares of company stock valued at $40,181,588 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.13.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

