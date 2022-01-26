Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Ashland Global has increased its dividend by 20.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ashland Global has a payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ashland Global to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $96.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.25. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $79.16 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.04.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASH. Argus boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashland Global stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

