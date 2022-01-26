ASOS (LON:ASC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 3,850 ($51.94) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($41.01) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($54.64) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($67.46) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,281.43 ($57.76).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 2,285 ($30.83) on Tuesday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($80.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,312.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,043.26.

In other news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($33.45), for a total transaction of £98,862.52 ($133,381.71).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

