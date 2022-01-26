Assetmark Inc. Acquires 404,887 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,178,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,887 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $458,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 37,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $142.30 on Wednesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.97 and its 200 day moving average is $147.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

