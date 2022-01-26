Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 454.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,731,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239,207 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $84,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,700,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,796,000 after purchasing an additional 138,784 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,040,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,693,000 after purchasing an additional 791,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,335,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,608,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,086,000 after buying an additional 154,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,325,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after buying an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34.

