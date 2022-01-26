Assetmark Inc. Has $224.17 Million Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,036,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,068 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $224,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 382,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,250,000 after acquiring an additional 38,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

EMB opened at $105.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.05. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.66 and a 12-month high of $114.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

