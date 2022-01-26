Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,312 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.21% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $91,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $105.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

