Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 69.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,056,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,139,000 after purchasing an additional 779,939 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth $29,417,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,663,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,468,000 after purchasing an additional 556,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,532,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,248,000 after acquiring an additional 232,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 358,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

AGO stock opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGO. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

