Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATRA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ ATRA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.58. 3,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,253. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.87. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $36,362.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $260,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $746,849. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

