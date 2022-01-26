Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Shares of AUB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.06. 6,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.30. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.14%.

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 98.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 89,058 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 33.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AUB. Piper Sandler raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

