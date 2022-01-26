Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,786 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $14,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 256.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 36.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,361,000 after purchasing an additional 253,593 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $9.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.40. 28,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,292. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.67, a PEG ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.25.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEAM. increased their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Atlassian from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.94.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

