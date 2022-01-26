Atlassian (TEAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Atlassian to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $286.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $356.20 and its 200 day moving average is $365.25. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlassian stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Atlassian worth $91,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.