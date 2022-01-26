ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at TD Securities

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATA. Cormark upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.67.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Shares of ATA stock opened at C$50.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of C$21.67 and a 1 year high of C$52.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$522.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$494.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total transaction of C$328,084.68.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.