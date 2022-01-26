Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Increased to GBX 750 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 670 ($9.04) to GBX 750 ($10.12) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.65) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.50) to GBX 598 ($8.07) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 650 ($8.77) to GBX 745 ($10.05) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 700 ($9.44) to GBX 800 ($10.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 705.33 ($9.52).

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 635.40 ($8.57) on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 538 ($7.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 751.40 ($10.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 717.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 661.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.02 billion and a PE ratio of 31.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

