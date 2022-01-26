Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Achieves $17.40 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $71.05 or 0.00186091 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $17.40 billion and approximately $1.05 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00031993 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00075364 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00388443 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 244,846,927 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

