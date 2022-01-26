Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stake Decreased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Avalara were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. FMR LLC grew its position in Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter worth $3,424,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Avalara by 21.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 21.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Avalara by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.25.

AVLR opened at $99.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.49. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $141,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,302 shares of company stock worth $7,236,157 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

