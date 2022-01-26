AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives $258.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,589. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $161.10 and a 1 year high of $257.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.59 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

