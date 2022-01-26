Avation (LON:AVAP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.52

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 95.52 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 86.30 ($1.16). Avation shares last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.18), with a volume of 79,689 shares.

Separately, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 149 ($2.01) target price on shares of Avation in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £61.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 95.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.81.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

