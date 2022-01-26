Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $205.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.93% from the company’s previous close.

CAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of CAR stock opened at $169.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.76. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $545.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total value of $940,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.