Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 36.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,712,000 after purchasing an additional 907,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $892,219,000 after purchasing an additional 429,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $386,018,000 after acquiring an additional 300,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 815,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,708,000 after acquiring an additional 115,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 781,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,649,000 after acquiring an additional 92,876 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $405.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $353.82 and a 52-week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.