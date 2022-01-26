Aviva PLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 6,978 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.50.

NYSE COO opened at $389.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.84 and a 52 week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

