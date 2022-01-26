Aviva PLC Has $6.17 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,769 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 28,987 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 518,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 220,700 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

