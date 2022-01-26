Aviva PLC Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pool during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the third quarter valued at about $2,022,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the third quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth about $429,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool stock opened at $459.99 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $539.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $555.57.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total value of $11,445,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

