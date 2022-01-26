Aviva PLC Has $7.57 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 6,628.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 82,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after buying an additional 81,334 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,777,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gartner by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,544,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Gartner by 396.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 33,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 26,693 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Gartner stock opened at $277.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.79 and a 200-day moving average of $306.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.55. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total transaction of $567,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

